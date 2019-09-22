Follow story
Nixon Phillip Richardson
September 22, 2019
TOMAH -- Nixon Phillip Richardson, 70, of Tomah passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse. A committal service will be held at noon Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove, with full military honors. The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published on September 30, 2019
