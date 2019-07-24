Nira Mae Torgerud
Nira Mae Torgerud

July 24, 2019

Nira Mae (Goplen) Torgerud
Nira Mae (Goplen) Torgerud, 93, passed away peacefully at her home in Westby, Wednesday, July 24, 2019. She was surrounded by her children, Deborah (Colonero), LeRoy Torgerud Jr., and Marcia (Russell). She leaves behind 10 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren, who all loved her dearly.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.
Published on July 27, 2019
in memory of Nira
