Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Nira Mae Torgerud
July 24, 2019
Nira Mae (Goplen) Torgerud
Nira Mae (Goplen) Torgerud, 93, passed away peacefully at her home in Westby, Wednesday, July 24, 2019. She was surrounded by her children, Deborah (Colonero), LeRoy Torgerud Jr., and Marcia (Russell). She leaves behind 10 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren, who all loved her dearly.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.
Nira Mae (Goplen) Torgerud, 93, passed away peacefully at her home in Westby, Wednesday, July 24, 2019. She was surrounded by her children, Deborah (Colonero), LeRoy Torgerud Jr., and Marcia (Russell). She leaves behind 10 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren, who all loved her dearly.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.
Published on July 27, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Nira
in memory of Nira
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on July 27, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.