Neil Van Vleet

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. -- Neil Van Vleet passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, surrounded by his family and loved ones near his home in Walnut Creek, following a prolonged battle with dementia. Neil was born June 10, 1940, in Centerville, Trempealeau County, Wis., to Helen and Loyal Van Vleet.

He was raised on a farm with his brothers, Ronald and Randy and sister, Linda. Neil enlisted in the Navy following high school and participated in the blockade of Soviet ships during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was famously remembered as the "bay barber," offering haircuts to his shipmates for extra money. Neil's entrepreneurial spirit continued throughout his life. He opened one of the first unisex hair salons in Rockford, Ill., and founded several additional locations over the following 30+ years in business.

He married Robbyn Holdych in 1965 and together raised two boys, Chris and Tom, in northern Illinois, where they lived for 40+ years. Neil and Robbyn relocated to California in 2014, to be near their family, Chris and his wife, Wendy; Tom and his wife, Evelyn; and their two grandchildren, Zoe and Ariana.

Neil loved the outdoors - fishing, boating, golfing - and was active in his church; helping families to put food on their table during the holidays, as well as supporting dozens more individuals, as they navigated setbacks and challenges in their life.

A celebration of life is being planned for a later date. Memorial contributions in Neil's name may be gifted to Samaritan's Purse ( ) or Alzheimer's Association ( ).