Ned Thomas Lathrop

LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Ned Thomas Lathrop, 81, formally of La Crescent passed away in New Carlisle, Ind. Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Ned was born April 10, 1937, in La Crosse to William and Rose (Oldenburg) Lathrop. He grew up in La Crescent with eight brothers and one sister. His mother always said she had her own baseball team consisting of Bill, Ned, Jack, Dan, Joe, Kenny, Steve, Mike and Larry with one cheerleader, Sue (Melster). After serving in the Army for three years, he returned to La Crescent and married Monica Larkin. They had six children, Tom, Jay, Chris, Eric, Juliet Hobbs) and Alex. Later in life, Ned moved to the Chicago area and worked various jobs.

In LaPorte Ind., Ned married Ida Sandoval. Ida and Ned managed several apartment units in LaPorte. Eventually they moved to Mexico where they lived for several years. As their health began to deteriorate, they moved back to LaPorte.

Ned is preceded in death by his parents Rose and William Lathrop; his wife, Ida; and two brothers, Kenny and Mike. He is survived by his siblings, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Arrangements are being entrusted to Haverstock Funeral Home, 602 Maple Ave., LaPorte, Ind. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 22, at Pine Lake Cemetery, LaPorte. Interment will follow.

Memorials to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.