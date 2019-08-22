Nathan J. Kochie
Nathan J. Kochie

August 22, 2019

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y./HOKAH, Minn. -- Nathan J. Kochie, 38, of Poughkeepsie and formerly of Hokah passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Memorial Sloan Kettering. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Hokah. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday before the service at the church. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Hokah. Memorials may be given in Nate's name to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at www.lls.org. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia is assisting the family and a full obituary can be seen at mccormickfuneralhome.net.
Published on September 23, 2019
