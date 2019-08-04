Follow story
Naomi Ruth Seymour
August 04, 2019
Naomi Ruth Seymour
VIROQUA/DE SOTO -- Naomi Ruth Seymour, 93, of Viroqua and formerly of De Soto passed away Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. A celebration of Naomi's life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13 at the Thorson Funeral Home in Viroqua. Burial will take place in the De Soto Lutheran Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. To view the full obituary or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.thorsonfuneralhome.com. The Thorson Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Viroqua is proudly serving the family.
