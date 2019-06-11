Follow story
Nancy La Verne Lazarescu
June 11, 2019
Nancy La Verne Lazarescu
BANGOR -- Nancy La Verne Lazarescu, 79, of Bangor passed away Wednesday, June 11, 2019. She was born to Roy and Vera Mae Scuffham, in Burlington, Ill.
Nancy was a very devoted wife, mom and grandma to many. To all who knew her, she was a kind hearted, loving lady.
She is survived by her husband, Ron; and seven children, Cindy (Duane) Brownell, Ron (Lori) Lazarescu, Terry (Bob) Vanderhoof, Lori (Terry) Craig, Lynette (David) Koch, Tracy (Bob) Koch, John (Krista) Lazarescu; and many, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A private celebration of life will be held for Nancy.
Published on June 15, 2019
