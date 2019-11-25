Nancy Marie Schiltz
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Nancy Marie Schiltz

November 25, 2019

Nancy Marie Schiltz Nancy Marie Schiltz
Nancy Marie Schiltz, 65, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. A full obituary can be found at www.couleecremation.com. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Published on November 30, 2019
To send flowers to the family of Nancy Marie Schiltz, please visit Tribute Store.
Send flowers
in memory of Nancy
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on November 30, 2020.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.