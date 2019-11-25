Follow story
Nancy Marie Schiltz
November 25, 2019
Nancy Marie Schiltz
Nancy Marie Schiltz, 65, of La Crosse passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. A full obituary can be found at www.couleecremation.com. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
