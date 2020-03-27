Nancy Jane (Metcalf) Milisch

Nancy Jane (Metcalf) Milisch, 67, passed away peacefully Friday, March 27, 2020, at her home with loving family by her side, after a hard fought battle with Alzheimer's. Nancy was born in Eau Claire, Wis., Sept 19, 1952, to Donald and Henrietta (Bergen) Metcalf.

Early on, the family moved to La Crosse, where Nancy graduated from Central High School. Nancy attended Western Wisconsin Technical College in La Crosse, where she acquired a nursing degree and went on to work the pediatric floor at Gundersen Lutheran Hospital. Later on, she switched to home health care, until the time of her retirement in 2012. Nancy was passionate about being a nurse and had a deep connection to all the kids she cared for. They were her family.

Nancy married Dan Schroeder in 1974 and they had two daughters, Amy and Jessica. They later divorced but continued to share holidays and never missed their daughter's events, where they would be seen sitting by each other to cheer their girls on.

Nancy was then introduced, by Ben Martens, to an old co-worker, Bob Milisch. They shared the same love for family and adventuring and were married Sept. 15, 2001. Nancy quickly became close with Bob's children, Paul and Gretchen. Bob and Nancy had a passion for traveling, which they did with good friends, Tony and Diane Mason and John and Mary Kay Olinger. Some favorite memories were made in the Mediterranean and on an Alaskan cruise. Nancy also enjoyed camping, fishing, hiking and especially taking her family tubing down the Totogatic River, looking for "glorious eagles." Nancy loved watching her grandkid's events and cheering for the Holmen Vikings, the Waunakee Warriors, the Aquinas Bluegolds, and the GET Redhawks.

Nancy is survived by her loving husband, Bob Milisch; and her beloved dog, Chewy; sisters, Donnie Lee and Kathy (Jon) Fruh; daughters, Amy (Nate) Keller and Jessica Loken; stepkids, Paul (Liz) Milisch and Gretchen Clements; grandkids, Austin and Andrew Keller, Noah and Caleb Riley, Dominic and Jada Loken, Lola and Deegan Clements and Marilyn Milisch; mother-in-law, Patricia Milisch; and many nieces and nephews whom she adored.

Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, Don and Etta Metcalf; brother-in-law, Ron Lee; and father-in-law, Eric Milisch.

A special thanks to Dan and Carol Schroeder, for their endless love and support given to Nancy, and to the Mayo hospice department for their guidance through this difficult time, but most of all, to her husband and primary caregiver, Bob. Your love for her soars high with the eagles.

celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.