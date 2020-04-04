Nancy Jean Kreibich (Berg)

Nancy Jean Kreibich (Berg) passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Brookdale Senior Living after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Nancy was born Nov. 13, 1943, to Angus and Beverly Berg (Schomberg) in La Crosse. She graduated from Central High School in 1961 and from UW-La Crosse in 1965, with a degree in social work. Nancy had three daughters and six grandchildren and she enjoyed watching them compete in 4-H horse shows, gymkhanas and high school rodeos, as well as many sporting activities. She was a 4-H leader and announced at many horse shows at the Krazy K Ranch.

Nancy worked as a social worker at La Crosse County Social Services, Allamakee County Social Services and for most of her career as a pediatric social worker at Lutheran Hospital of La Crosse. She was a passionate and relentless advocate for women and children, helping many families in the La Crosse area navigate through difficult situations and illnesses. In 1992, she was named "Honorary Clown of the Year" by the Coulee Clown Club for her contribution to children in the La Crosse Area. She made many Make A Wish dreams a reality for sick children and helped to deliver wishes to many seriously ill children through Wishland Pony Express. Nancy also enjoyed ringing the bell for the Salvation Army over the holidays.

Nancy was full of life and loved to have fun dancing and listening to music (the louder the better), staying up late, socializing with friends and family. She especially loved Elvis Presley and often told the story of seeing him at the old Mary E. Sawyer Auditorium in 1956, when she was 13 years old. She also attended many Elvis Explosion events with her friends. Nancy loved to have fun, singing and dancing in her house with her grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her parents, Angus and Beverly Berg. Nancy is survived by her daughters, Erin (David) Jakupciak of Afton, Minn., Lena Kreibich (Greg Rommes) of Hokah, Minn., and Rachel Kreibich (Emerson Perez) of Brooklyn, N.Y.; her grandchildren, Avrie (Jake) Helgesen, Emma Snow, Sam Jakupciak, Noah Jakupciak, Fisher Jakupciak and Georgia Perez. She is also survived by her former husband, Larry Kreibich; her sisters, Judith Kirkhorn, Cheryl Utterback, Laurel Berg (Scott Biesterfeld); and brother, the Rev. Jeffrey Berg (Karen); and many nieces and nephews.

Nancy was dearly loved by her family and we will always remember her liveliness and spirit. Even as she suffered from Alzheimer's at the end of her life, she still maintained her vibrant personality and could sing the lyrics to Elvis, until the end. We will miss her presence, but her spirit will be with us.

The family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale Senior Living and Gundersen Lutheran Hospice, for their kindness and support to Nancy and the family, through their journey with Alzheimer's disease.

celebration of Nancy's life will be held at a later date.