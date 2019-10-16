Follow story
Nancy Hunt
November 26, 1944 - October 16, 2019
Nancy (Opland) Hunt
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Nancy Hunt, a resident of Medford since 2004, passed away in her home Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in the company of her devoted husband. She was born Nov. 26, 1944, in La Crosse, to Lyle and Doris (Larson) Opland, and was sister to Russell (Peggy).
Nancy attended Logan High School in La Crosse and went on to earn her B.A. in education and M.S. in library science at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She was employed as a librarian at the high school, collegiate and corporate levels, spending most of her career in Eau Claire, Wis., bringing computer technology to card catalogs and library patrons in west central Wisconsin, for the Indianhead Federated Library System.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 49 years, William; and daughters, Alyssa (Jeff) Biolchini and Lucia Hunt; three grandchildren, John William, Luca and Anna Biolchini; and her brother, Russell (Peggy); many more cousins, nieces, nephews and friends, will remember her humor, intelligence, and kindness.
A funeral Mass to honor Nancy and celebrate her life will be held at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 12, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Medford. In remembrance of Nancy, please donate to one of the organizations she was affiliated with or simply volunteer some time to a charity of donor'sr choice. To send flowers to the family of Nancy Hunt, please visit Tribute Store.
