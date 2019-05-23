Nancy Lee Hendricks
Nancy Lee Hendricks

May 23, 2019

SPARTA -- Nancy Lee Hendricks, beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 20, at the Cataract United Methodist Church. Burial will be at a later time in Cataract Cemetery. Visitation for Nancy will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, at the Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the church.
The Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published on June 14, 2019
