February 13, 2020

HOLMEN -- Nancy A. Harbaugh, 87, of Holmen passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at the Onalaska Care Center. A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. with a prayer service to be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Onalaska American Legion, 731 Sand Lake Rd., Onalaska. The full obituary can be read by visiting www.lacrossecremation.com. Sletten-McKee-Hanson Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published on February 29, 2020
