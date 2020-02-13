Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Nancy A. Harbaugh
February 13, 2020
Nancy A. Harbaugh
HOLMEN -- Nancy A. Harbaugh, 87, of Holmen passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at the Onalaska Care Center. A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. with a prayer service to be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Onalaska American Legion, 731 Sand Lake Rd., Onalaska. The full obituary can be read by visiting www.lacrossecremation.com. Sletten-McKee-Hanson Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
HOLMEN -- Nancy A. Harbaugh, 87, of Holmen passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at the Onalaska Care Center. A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. with a prayer service to be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Onalaska American Legion, 731 Sand Lake Rd., Onalaska. The full obituary can be read by visiting www.lacrossecremation.com. Sletten-McKee-Hanson Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published on February 29, 2020
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Nancy
in memory of Nancy
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on March 01, 2021.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.