Nancy Ann Formella

EAST KINGSTON, N.H. -- Nancy Ann Formella, 66, of East Kingston passed away surrounded by her family Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Cornerstone at Hampton Assisted Living, after a courageous battle with brain cancer.

Nancy was born in Iowa City, Iowa, Feb. 28, 1953, the second youngest of Bernard and Dorothy (Seiler) Mansheim's five children. In the summer of 1953, her family moved to La Crosse, where Nancy grew up and graduated from Aquinas High School, before enrolling at the University of Iowa, to study nursing. After earning her bachelor's degree, she attended Marquette University in Milwaukee, earning her master of science in nursing, before embarking on a storied career.

Nancy began her career as a clinical nurse specialist at St. Michael Hospital in Milwaukee and then moved to Rochester, Minn., to accept an administrative position at the Mayo Clinic. She then accepted an opportunity to help develop the Mayo Clinic's new campus being opened in Jacksonville, Fla. She later became a consultant for APM, helping to improve operations and systems of hospitals all over the country. While consulting, Nancy was recruited by Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H., to be their chief nursing officer. She rose to the position of president of DHMC, which role she held for five years, before retiring (or attempting to retire) in 2012. Shortly thereafter, Nancy was recruited by Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, Mass., to be their chief operating officer, a position she held for four years, before retiring in 2017. With no desire to live out a traditional retirement, Nancy soon enrolled at Viterbo University, to pursue her doctorate in nursing practice, while also starting an executive and leadership coaching business. She graduated with her doctorate in October, 2019. In recognition of her lifetime of accomplishments, in 2011, Marquette University presented Nancy with a Distinguished Alumna Award.

In her free time, Nancy became a level one Master Knitter. She was also a seamstress, singer and pianist.

In addition to her husband of 42 years, John, Nancy is survived by her sons, John and Paul; Paul's wife, Mary; sisters, Mary Naus and Dorothy Schaettle; brothers, Paul and Bernard Mansheim; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives; and countless friends.

Nancy was the best wife, mom, daughter, sister, aunt, mentor and friend in the world. Her boys describe her as the most extraordinary person you could ever meet and someone who gave the world much more than she took from it.

The family wishes to thank the many professionals at Cornerstone at Hampton Assisted Living and Beacon Hospice, who cared for Nancy during the last few months of her life. Their kindnesses and caring were a source of joy for Nancy and will never be forgotten by her family.

Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at Stockbridge Funeral Home, 141 Epping Rd., Exeter, N.H., 03833. A funeral Mass for Nancy will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at St. Michael Church, 9 Lincoln St., Exeter.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the American Cancer Society or another charity of donor's choice.