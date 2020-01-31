Follow story
Nancy Carol Boldt
April 03, 1943 - January 31, 2020
Nancy Carol Boldt
HOUSTON, Minn. -- Nancy Carol Boldt, 76 of Houston died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Valley View Healthcare and Rehab.
Nancy was born April 3, 1943, in La Crosse, to Kasmer and Alida (Gaustad) Laschenski. In 1961, she graduated from Houston High School and Sept. 10, 1966, she married, Edwin Boldt at Cross of Christ Lutheran Church. Nancy took pride in staying home to raise and care for her family. She is a lifelong member of Cross of Christ Lutheran Church.
Nancy enjoyed gardening and her flower gardens were truly something to be admired. She also enjoyed sewing and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Edwin; two children, Sue (Bill) Selke and Tim (Tamara) Boldt; five grandchildren, Rachel and Amanda Selke, Tanner and Trisha Johnson and Teddi Boldt; three great-grandchildren, Junior, Aubree and Case; one brother, Eugene (Carol) Laschenski; several brothers and sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Cross of Christ Lutheran Church, with the Reverend Linda McPeak officiating. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Hoff Funeral & Cremation Service - Houston is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share a memory of Nancy and sign her online guestbook at www.hofffuneral.com.
