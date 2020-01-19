Myron "Mike" Cole

WESTBY -- Myron "Mike" Cole, 96, of Westby died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.

Myron (Mike) Archie Cole was born on the family farm, town of Clinton, to Clarence and Minnie (Teal) Cole June 25, 1923. He lived a good life for 96-1/2 years. He worked hard, was frugal, and loved his family.

Mike married his dance partner, Shirley Hay, New Years Eve 1946. They lived in a three room house with an outhouse on the family farm. As Linda and Betty joined the family, they slept under a makeshift closet at the end of Mike and Shirley's bedroom. A few years later a bedroom, kitchen, and bathroom were added to the house to complete their little "mansion."

Mike's passion was farming, but as hard as he worked, he could never seem to get ahead so he tried various ways to supplement his income. He drove dump truck, was the "school bus" (the family car) for Sugar Grove School, ran a lunch wagon to auctions for seven years in the days when there were many auctions and tried factory work. None of those fit with his idea of raising a family.

A near-fatal tractor accident was a game changer for him. In 1965 he started as a janitor at the Vernon County Courthouse in Viroqua. He appreciated a job with insurance and a retirement plan. He and Shirley bought the Norseland Motel in Westby and they moved off the farm, although he still raised and sold hay for several more years. In Westby, he continued to work side jobs, including selling Christmas trees, dabbling in realty, and buying and selling cars. He never made his "million," but he felt like he'd made it when he bought his 2010 white Cadillac; it was his pride and joy. Some of Mike's simple pleasures were going for rides, visiting friends and family and playing six-five-four. God bless our memories of Mike.

Mike is survived by his children, Linda (Mervin) Haakenson of West Salem, Betty Barstad of Westby, and Roger (Krista) Cole of Waunakee; seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, as well as three stepgreat-grandchildren.

Shirley preceded him in death in 2016, after a short battle with kidney cancer. His son-in-law, Ned, passed in 2018. He came from good stock (grandma Minnie lived to 101) and was the last of his siblings-Jim, Ray, Dennis and Charlotte.

In celebration of a life well lived, please join us from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, for coffee and donuts, at theVosseteig Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St. in Westby, (608) 634-2100.

