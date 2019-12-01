Follow story
Myra Kamrowski
December 01, 2019
Myra Lee Kamrowski
ARCADIA -- Myra Lee Kamrowski, 81, of Arcadia died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, on the farm she loved.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, in Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 24531 Sixth St., Trempealeau. The Rev. Joan Wittrock will officiate with private spring burial to be held in Pipers Valley Cemetery. Family and friends may visit from 1 p.m. Friday until the time of services at the church.
Memorials are preferred to cancer research and local charities.
The Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home of La Crosse is assisting the family with arrangements.
A complete obituary may be found at www.blaschkeschneider.com.
December 3, 2019
in memory of Myra
