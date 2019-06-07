Mylan E. Ottum
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Mylan E. Ottum

June 07, 2019

Mylan E. Ottum Mylan E. Ottum
Mylan E. Ottum, 80, of La Crosse, passed away peacefully Friday, June 7, 2019, at the Bethel Home in Viroqua. A full obituary can be found and online condolences can be left at www.couleecremation.com. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Published on June 8, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Mylan
$85.00
Send flowers
$115.00
Send flowers
$165.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on June 08, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.