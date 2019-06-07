Follow story
Mylan E. Ottum
June 07, 2019
Mylan E. Ottum
Mylan E. Ottum, 80, of La Crosse, passed away peacefully Friday, June 7, 2019, at the Bethel Home in Viroqua. A full obituary can be found and online condolences can be left at www.couleecremation.com. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.
Published on June 8, 2019
in memory of Mylan
in memory of Mylan
