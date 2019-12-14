Muriel D. Skrede

CASHTON -- Muriel D. Skrede, 96, of Cashton died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Norseland Nursing Home in Westby.

Muriel was born April 19, 1923, to Richard and Rosetta (Ottum) Chaney. Her mother died suddenly when Muriel was seven months old. She and her brother, Richard, were then raised by their aunt and uncle, Ella (Ottum) and Oscar Olson. Muriel graduated high school in 1940, from Westby High School.

On May 7, 1942, she married Vaughn Skrede. They farmed for several years before she started her 30 plus year career, working in nursing homes. She retired from being the activity director at Norseland in 1988, when her husband became ill. Muriel then devoted the next year to caring for Vaughn, until his death in November of 1989.

Muriel worked as a caregiver for those in need her whole life. She not only took care of their physical needs, she helped them spiritually, emotionally and socially as well. Muriel did love to have fun too. She looked forward to her trips to Las Vegas, with her daughters and friends. She also was a faithful, diehard Chicago Cubs fan. She truly loved her role as grandma and cherished the time she spent with family.

Muriel is survived by three daughters, Shirley Servais of Bangor, Barb Simonson of Cashton, Ella (Harland) Hoeft of Cashton; son-in-law, Carland Christopherson; grandchildren, David (Diane) Christopherson, Michael (Sherri) Christopherson, Douglas (Brenda) Servais, Julie (Wayne) Gorski, Steve (Meiling) Simonson, Todd Simonson, Ryan (Val) Simonson, Jennifer (Todd LaBarre) Webber, Judi (David) DuCharme, Andrew (Jessica) Hoeft, Tina (Shannon) McCracken, Katie (Ron) Hyatt, and Kelly (Aaron) Freiberg; 33 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, other relatives; along with many good friends.

Muriel was preceded in death by her husband, in 1989, Vaughn Skrede; son, Roger Skrede; daughters, Charlene Colby and Sharon Christopherson; sons-in-law, Ronald Simonson and Leo Servais; grandson, Daniel Simonson; infant granddaughter, Eileen Christopherson; brothers, Richard (Janice) Chaney, Stanley (Elverda) Olson and Orben (Florence) Olson; and a sister, Elaine (Glen) Bjerkos.

Muriel's family is very appreciative of the kind and compassionate care that all of the staff at Norseland Nursing Home has shown them over the years.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Immanuel Lutheran Church rural Cashton. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

The Torkelson Funeral Home of Cashton, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at .