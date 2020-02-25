Muriel J. Schroeder

CALEDONIA, Minn. -- Muriel J. Schroeder, 85, of Caledonia, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. She was born July 11, 1934, in Caledonia, to Edwin and Ella (Bunge) Fruechte.

Muriel graduated from Caledonia High School in 1952 and married her high school sweetheart, Glen Schroeder, Dec. 11, 1954. After 64 years of marriage, Glen preceded Muriel in death June 25, 2019.

Muriel was employed at the local ASCS office in Caledonia, until she and Glen started a family. Together they had four children and six grandchildren, Michael and his wife, Andrea (Becker), Gina Schroeder, Daniel and his wife, Sheila (Dever) and their children, Ryan, Rebeckah, Miranda and Dylan, and Sara and husband, Bob Bullerman and their children, Carson and Mick, all of Caledonia.

In addition to being a loving wife and mother, Muriel assisted Glen in many areas of their farming operation. She also enjoyed gardening and preserving the fruit and vegetables she harvested for her family. Growing up, Muriel was involved in 4-H and when she had children, she continued to be active in 4-H, getting her children involved and serving as a 4-H leader. She also was a life-long member of St. Luke's Church in Eitzen, Minn., where she served on church council and women's fellowship. Muriel provided a wonderful home for her family and would always make sacrifices for their betterment.

In addition to her children and grandchildren, Muriel is survived by her brothers and sisters-in-law, Arnold and Liz Fruechte, Vernon and Naomi Fruechte, Neil and Sharon Fruechte and Lawrence and Judy Fruechte; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Marilyn and Gary Grob and Sandy Wiegman; and 20 nieces, nephews and their families.

In addition to her husband, Muriel was preceded in death by her parents; her sister and brother-in-law, Eloyse and Ray Asmus; nephews, Terry and Randy Asmus; nephew-in-law, Richard Meyer; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Bernice and Norm Kohlmeyer; brother-in-law, Robert Wiegman; nephew, Allyn Kohlmeyer; nephew-in-law, Tim Viner; and great-nephews, Peter and Paul Barney.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at St. Luke's Church in Eitzen. Pastor Michael McCann will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. In addition to the funeral service, family and friends are welcome to attend a visitation from noon until the time of service at the church, as well as a time of food and fellowship from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. in the St. Luke's Fellowship Hall.

Muriel was only the second person to reside at Claddagh Senior Living in Caledonia, after it was developed. The staff became a very special part of Muriel's life. The family would like to thank them, as well as Gundersen Hospice, for the compassionate care given to her. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia, is assisting the family during their time of need. Online condolences may be offered at .