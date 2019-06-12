Morris S. Amsrud

LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- Morris S. Amsrud, 92, of La Crescent passed away peacefully at his home Wednesday, June 12, 2019.

He was born in La Crosse, Sept. 30, 1926, to Reuben and Thelma (Olson) Amsrud and graduated from Houston High School, Houston, Minn.

Morris served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1950, until his honorable discharge in 1954. On Oct. 4, 1952, he married Ardith Engstler at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Hokah, Minn. Morris had worked for Standard Oil Company in La Crosse, prior to beginning his career as a draftsman for the La Crosse Trane Company. He retired after more than 30 years of service. Morris was an avid woodworker, loved aviation and keeping a meticulous lawn. He was well known for his regular walks around town and focused on health and fitness, enjoying the sunshine and those warm summer days.

In addition to his wife, Ardith of La Crescent, Morris is survived by four children, Ellen Blank of La Crescent, Gary Amsrud of La Crosse, Kevin (Patty) Amsrud of Dillsburg, Pa., and Julie Peterson of La Crescent; nine grandchildren, Ryan (Amy) Blank, Jennifer (Jake) Chapman, Tyler Blank, Alyssa (fiance', Will Nayes) Blank, Morgan and Evan Amsrud, Jordan, Noah and Nick Peterson; eight great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Donna Amsrud of Minneapolis; and a special niece, Cheryl Amsrud of La Crosse. He was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Steve Blank; three brothers, Alvin, Harold and Earl; and a sister, Inez.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, at the Church of the Crucifixion in La Crescent, with the Rev. Gregory Havel officiating. A private family burial will take place in the church cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass Wednesday at the church. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crescent is assisting the family.

The family would like to thank our dad's wonderful care givers, Ruthie Strabley, Eileen Meyer and the Mayo Clinic Hospice Team.