Montgomery David Wayne Mathison
December 17, 2019 -
Montgomery David Wayne Mathison, was silently born Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Gundersen Health System Hospital in La Crosse, Wis., weighing 4 pounds, 15.4 ounces and was 19 ¼ inches long. Monty was diagnosed with Addison's Disease at 13 weeks of pregnancy.
He is lovingly survived by his parents, Jessica Stingl and Ross Mathison; sister, Nora (age 5) and brother, Barret (age 1 ½); paternal great-grandmother, Anita Goldbeck; maternal great-grandparents, David (Judy) Stoltman and Anita (Jerry) Modjeski; paternal grandparents, Olaf and Corinne Mathison; maternal grandparents, Jennifer Stingl and Jeff Stingl; step-grandparent, Kevin (Sylvia) Kearney; along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 201 Mankato Ave., Winona. Deacon Justin Green will officiate. Monty will be laid to rest at the Fairview Cemetery in Bangor. There will be no visitation.
Heaven's gain, our loss.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Monty's family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Published on December 18, 2019
