Monte V. Lecher
Monte V. Lecher

July 04, 1929 - February 03, 2019

LA CRESCENT, Minn./STODDARD -- Monte V. Lecher, 89, of La Crescent and formerly Stoddard died Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. He was born in Wisconsin, July 4, 1929, to John and Beulah (Clements) Lecher.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 11, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services La Crosse Chapel, 200 West Ave. S. Pastor Harald Bringsjord will officiate. Burial will take place in the Stoddard Village Cemetery. To read Monte's complete obituary or leave online condolences, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.
Published on February 5, 2019
Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

