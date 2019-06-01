Monroe E. Johnson
Monroe E. Johnson

June 01, 2019

CASHTON -- Monroe E. Johnson, 87, passed away at his home near Cashton Saturday June 1, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday June 5, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cashton. Father Michael Klos will officiate. Full military honors to follow. Relatives and friends are invited for visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 4 and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass Wednesday, both at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home in Cashton will be assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Published on June 3, 2019
