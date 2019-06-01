Follow story
Monroe E. Johnson
June 01, 2019
Monroe E. Johnson
CASHTON -- Monroe E. Johnson, 87, passed away at his home near Cashton Saturday June 1, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday June 5, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cashton. Father Michael Klos will officiate. Full military honors to follow. Relatives and friends are invited for visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 4 and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass Wednesday, both at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home in Cashton will be assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Published on June 1, 2019
