Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Mitchell Charles Sheehan
February 23, 2020
Mitchell Charles Sheehan
BROWNSVILLE, Minn. -- Mitchell Charles Sheehan, 67, of Brownsville passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. A celebration of life will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Brownsville Community Center, 104 6th St., Brownsville. A full obituary can be found at www.couleecremation.com.
BROWNSVILLE, Minn. -- Mitchell Charles Sheehan, 67, of Brownsville passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. A celebration of life will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Brownsville Community Center, 104 6th St., Brownsville. A full obituary can be found at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on February 29, 2020
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Mitchell
in memory of Mitchell
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on March 01, 2021.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.