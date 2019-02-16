Misha Ruth (Welch) Bolstad

Misha Ruth (Welch) Bolstad, 39, of La Crosse completed her journey Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.

Misha was born Jan. 11, 1980, to Mike and Diane (Bailey) Welch in Tomah. Misha was a 1998 graduate of Tomah High School. She went on to receive her bachelors of science degree in art with an emphasis in print making at UW-La Crosse. In 2005, she received her master of fine arts in studio art and critical theory.

Misha was a gifted artist who loved print making, graphic design and interior design. She had a caring vivacious energy that made her loved by her students that she taught, while she worked as a graphic design professor at UW-La Crosse. Misha was currently employed at Identity Works in West Salem. She spoke often of the amazing people she worked with, not only at Identity Works, but at UW-L and Dura Tech Industries. She loved them all dearly. Her great friendships in her adult life include Kate Hawkes and Robin Oliver and her childhood friends, Jen (Linehan) Martin and Alyssa Schmidt.

More than anything, Misha loved raising Daya together with Neil, who has been a wonderful father and steadfast friend. She was a wonderful mother and Daya was her whole world. Misha out-shined us all with her grace, style and passion. Her family was so important to her. She lit up a room with her bubbly personality that was contagious. She touched the lives of many; her love was great but her body grew weak. Misha was taken too soon and she is now with her angels in Heaven. She'll be the butterfly you see in the field this summer.

She is survived by her daughter, Daya; her parents, Mike and Diane Welch of Tomah; her sister, Whitney (John) Alibrandi; her grandmother, Ruth Bailey; many aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Thomas and Wilna Welch and Douglas Bailey; and uncles, Steve and Dennis Welch and Greg Aller.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Pastor William King will officiate. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery, Tomah. Family and friends are invited for visitation from noon until the time of service Thursday at the Torkelson Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Chasing Daylight Animal Shelter, 15560 Hwy. 131, Tomah, Wis., 54660, or the Pump House Regional Arts Center, 119 King St., La Crosse, Wis., 54601. Online condolences are available at .