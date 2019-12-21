Miriam "Mickey" Irene Garvey

REEDSBURG, Wis. -- Miriam "Mickey" Irene Garvey, 89, of Reedsburg passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Casa de Oakes. She was born Sept. 24, 1930, in La Crosse, to Irene and Andrew Hoffman, the second of four girls. She graduated from Aquinas High School and St. Francis School of Nursing. On April 24, 1954, she was united in marriage to James Garvey at Holy Trinity Church in La Crosse.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James in 2011; her parents; her sister, Felicia Heiser; sister-in-law, Jeanne Reed; and two brothers-in-law, Harold Heiser and Richard Reed.

Mickey is survived by her children, Michael (Kathy) Garvey of Brookfield, Wis., Timothy Garvey of Rochester, Minn., Patrice (Thomas) Emond of Rhinelander, Wis. and Maureen (Michael) Adkins of Rochester; grandchildren, Conor, Daniel and Timothy Garvey, all of Milwaukee, Wis., Thomas (Louise Evans), Patrick (MaryClaire Graf) and Sean Garvey, all of Minneapolis, Minn., Tony (Jennifer Gonzalez) Adkins of Seattle, Wash., Kelly (Alec) Vicenzi of Denver, Colo., Shannon Adkins of Madison, Wis., Andrew Emond of Minnepolis, and Eileen Emond of Stevens Point, Wis. She is also survived by her sisters, Gerri Cina and Carol Drake; her brother-in-law, Michael Drake; numerous nieces and nephews; two expected great-grandchildren, and her beloved Culture Club ladies.

A memorial Mass will be conducted at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Reedsburg with Father David Carrano officiating. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. Friday until the time of the service at the church. Memorials are preferred to Sacred Heart School or the Reedsburg Food Pantry.

The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.