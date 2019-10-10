Follow story
Milton Uhl
October 10, 2019
Milton "Mick" Uhl
TREMPEALEAU -- Milton "Mick" Uhl, 87, of Trempealeau died Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at his home. A celebration of life will be from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Trempealeau Sportsmans Club, 24365 Second St., Trempealeau, with graveside service at 3 p.m. in Trempealeau Public Cemetery. Special thanks to the Mayo Hospice Care Staff for the loving care given to the family. Zwickey Funeral Homes, Galesville Chapel assisted the family. To send flowers to the family of Milton Uhl, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on October 14, 2019
