Milton Joseph Burns
January 15, 2020
Milton Joseph Burns
Milton Joseph Burns, 87, of La Crosse passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. A celebration of life will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at The Gathering Place in the Prairie Room, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. A full obituary may be seen at couleecremation.com.
Published on January 18, 2020
in memory of Milton
