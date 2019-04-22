Milferd "Pat" L. Miller

DAKOTA, Minn. -- Milferd "Pat" L. Miller, 86, of Dakota passed away peacefully Monday, April 22, 2019, at his home surrounded by family after a courageous battle with lung cancer.

Pat Miller, the son of Otto and Emma Miller, was born in rural Norwalk, March 5, 1933. As a young man, Pat served in the U.S. Navy on the U.S.S. Kula Gulf, navigating the Captain's gig. He married Patricia Mae Sullivan, the daughter of William and Bess Sullivan, Jan. 9, 1954, at First Congregational Church in La Crosse. Pat and Patricia made their home in La Crosse, where Pat worked as a self-employed carpenter/painter, remodeling homes, businesses and wood boats. Pat enjoyed buying buildings, remodeling them and putting them back in business. He had a true love for wood boats, especially Chris Crafts; he restored many throughout his life. He had an uncanny knack for turning a rock into a diamond. His passion for boats continued until his last day. Pat enjoyed spending time with his family, especially on the river and teaching his children the skills of his trade and his love of boats.

Pat is survived by his wife of 65 years, Patricia; three sons, Glenn (Kelli Seyforth) of Holmen, Geary (Betty) of La Crosse and Patrick of La Crosse; two daughters, Tami (Arland) Ekern of Winona, Minn., and Tara (Kevin) Nelson of Rochester, Minn.; 11 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Otto Jr. (Charlene) of Warrens and Ronald (Julie) of Sparta.

Pat is preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Gloria; and a niece, Sally.

A celebration of life service will be held May 11, at Coulee Region Cremation Group in Onalaska, with military honors being provided by the Onalaska American Legion. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. with the service to begin at 3 p.m. with refreshments to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be left at . Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.