Miles Wesley Palmer

NEW BERLIN, Wis. -- Miles passed away unexpectedly, at peace in his bed, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. He was born June 4, 2006. We learned he was born with an abnormality in his heart, that was hidden behind an abundance of love for his family, baseball and exploring the world around him.

Miles is survived by his parents, April and Ken; brother, Hayden; grandparents, Ralph and Sandy Elliott; grandfather, Ken Wesley; uncle, Peter and aunt, Erica Wesley; aunt, Michelle Elliott; and cousins, Allison and Tyler. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Darlene Wesley.

Miles played for Wilson Premier Youth Baseball for seven years. There was nowhere he'd rather be than playing baseball or watching the Brewers at Miller Park. Miles was loved by all for his sweet disposition. He loved traveling to New York, to visit his aunt, battling his brother on PS4, fishing on his grandparent's pontoon on Lake Onalaska, and playing with his cousins in the backyard. He made his parents proud every day and was his brother's hero.