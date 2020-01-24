Miles G. Olson
Miles G. Olson

January 24, 2020

Miles G. Olson, 91, of La Crosse died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in Gundersen Health System.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, in the Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Burial will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery, La Crosse. Family and friends may visit from 11 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday.
The Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. A complete obituary may be found at www.blaschkeschneider.com.
Published on January 25, 2020
