Follow story
Receive email updates when there are changes to this story.
Text size
Miles G. Olson
January 24, 2020
Miles G. Olson
Miles G. Olson, 91, of La Crosse died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in Gundersen Health System.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, in the Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Burial will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery, La Crosse. Family and friends may visit from 11 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday.
The Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. A complete obituary may be found at www.blaschkeschneider.com.
Miles G. Olson, 91, of La Crosse died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in Gundersen Health System.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, in the Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Burial will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery, La Crosse. Family and friends may visit from 11 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday.
The Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. A complete obituary may be found at www.blaschkeschneider.com.
Published on January 25, 2020
Send flowersSend flowers
in memory of Miles
in memory of Miles
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on January 25, 2021.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.