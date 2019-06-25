Follow story
Receive email updates when there are contributions to the guestbook.
Text size
Mildred Timm
June 25, 2019
Mildred E. Timm
MINDORO -- Mildred E. Timm, 96, of Mindoro passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, July 1, at Mindoro Lutheran Church. Pastor Ally Marshall will officiate. Burial will be in the Farmington Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call from 9:30 Monday until the time of services at the church. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home and Crematory-Jostad Chapel, West Salem is assisting the family with services. To find the complete obituary visit www.jandtfredrickson.com.
MINDORO -- Mildred E. Timm, 96, of Mindoro passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, July 1, at Mindoro Lutheran Church. Pastor Ally Marshall will officiate. Burial will be in the Farmington Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call from 9:30 Monday until the time of services at the church. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home and Crematory-Jostad Chapel, West Salem is assisting the family with services. To find the complete obituary visit www.jandtfredrickson.com.
Published on June 28, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Mildred
in memory of Mildred
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on June 28, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.