Mildred Rohrer
Mildred Rohrer

February 16, 2019

Mildred "Milly" R. (Schams) Rohrer
ALMA, Wis. -- Mildred “Milly” R. (Schams) Rohrer, 95, of Alma passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Lake Winona Manor. A funeral service will be held at noon Saturday, March 2, at Christ Lutheran Church, Cochrane, Wis., with Pastor Mark Wilde officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at church. Milly will be laid to rest at a later date at Bush Cemetery, Ridgeway, Minn. Talbot Family Funeral Homes-Cochrane Chapel is assisting the family.
Published on February 21, 2019
