Mildred Rohrer
February 16, 2019
Mildred “Milly” R. (Schams) Rohrer
ALMA, Wis. -- Mildred “Milly” R. (Schams) Rohrer, 95, of Alma passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Lake Winona Manor. A funeral service will be held at noon Saturday, March 2, at Christ Lutheran Church, Cochrane, Wis., with Pastor Mark Wilde officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at church. Milly will be laid to rest at a later date at Bush Cemetery, Ridgeway, Minn. Talbot Family Funeral Homes-Cochrane Chapel is assisting the family.
Published on February 21, 2019
in memory of Mildred
in memory of Mildred
