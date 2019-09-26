Follow story
Mildred Nelson
February 22, 1922 - September 26, 2019
Mildred F. Nelson
CANTON, Ill./ONALASKA -- Mildred F. Nelson, 97, recently of Canton, formerly of Onalaska, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Graham Hospital in Canton. Millie was born Feb. 22, 1922, in La Crosse, to Lester and Dorothy (Smith) Warner; she married Leslie Nelson Jan. 10, 1942, in La Crosse and he preceded her in death.
Millie was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Paul Nelson; one brother, Edward Warner; and one sister, Doloris Franscisco; mother, Cora Warner; special aunt and uncle, Frank and Margurite Hauser and their children, Gene and Bill, who were like brothers to Millie.
Surviving are two children, Sherry Nelson of Canton and Danny Nelson of northern Wisconsin; one daughter-in-law, Janet Nelson; five grandchildren, Debbie Thompson, Lynnaus Gilbertson, Paul Nelson, Jr., Kris Dare and Leslie Wang; 11 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Edyth Taylor of La Crosse, and Dawn Forer of Onalaska.
Millie retired as a respiratory therapist and after their retirements, Millie and Leslie enjoyed traveling, visiting various family, attending Leslie's World War II reunions and many nieces and nephews at their colleges. They spent winters in Florida, Texas and Arizona where Millie and Les enjoyed golfing on various golf courses and sightseeing along the way.
Millie loved to embroider beautiful keepsakes for her family members, loved to work crossword puzzles and was a beloved prayer warrior for her children, grand-children and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 401 Main St., Onalaska. Burial will be in the Onalaska Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. Monday until time of services at the funeral home. Information and online condolences may be given to the family at www.dickinsonfunerahomes.com. To send flowers to the family of Mildred Nelson, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on October 8, 2019
