Mildred Easley Evans

Mildred Easley Evans, 95, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Mulder Health Care Facility, West Salem.

She was born in Bunkie, La., July 18, 1923, to Eugene Odell and Mary (Mollie) Easley. She married Charles E. Evans in Atlanta, Ga., in 1942; they divorced in 1963.

Millie worked in several secretarial positions in Atlanta. After moving to West Salem, she volunteered with the Aging and Disability Resource Center and enjoyed speaking to nursing and respiratory therapy students at Western Technical College, about living with MS.

She is survived by her three children, Charlies M. (Susan) of West Salem, Richard (Peggy) of Prairie du Sac, Wis., and Luann (Ron) Miniatis of Columbia, S.C.; six grandchildren, Todd Evans, Shalli (Jason) Henson, Sara (Brian) Hefty, Ben (Tara) Evans, Melissa (Michael) Widerquist and Rachel Isralsky; 10 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Betty Easley; and several nieces and nephews. Millie was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Raymond (and wife, Ivaloo), and Milburn (aka Shine) Easley.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 25, at the Presbyterian Church of West Salem, 625 Franklin St., West Salem. The Reverend Larry Olson will officiate. Visitation will be a half hour before the service and a reception with light lunch will follow in the Fellowship Hall. Mildred's ashes will be interred in Georgia, at a later date.

Special thanks and gratitude to the staff at Mulders for the care and compassion they gave for the past seven years. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the MS Society or charity of donor's choice.