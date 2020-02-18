Mildred 'Milly' Irene Bjorkman

BANGOR -- Mildred "Milly" (Schroeder) Bjorkman, 97, of Bangor passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at the Morrow Home in Sparta.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church, 401 16th Ave. N., Bangor. Pastor Roy Hefti will officiate. Burial will be in Burns Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Monday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church or Sunshine on the Trail. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Bangor Chapel, is assisting the family during their time of need. The complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be sent at .

The family would like to thank the Doctors and staff at Gundersen Health System and the Morrow Home in Sparta, for the wonderful care given to Milly. Special thanks go to Pastor Hefti for the faithful and compassionate ministry that he has provided to the family over the years.