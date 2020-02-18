Mildred Irene Bjorkman
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter
reddit

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Mildred Irene Bjorkman

February 18, 2020

Mildred Irene Bjorkman Mildred 'Milly' Irene Bjorkman
BANGOR -- Mildred "Milly" (Schroeder) Bjorkman, 97, of Bangor passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at the Morrow Home in Sparta.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church, 401 16th Ave. N., Bangor. Pastor Roy Hefti will officiate. Burial will be in Burns Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Monday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church or Sunshine on the Trail. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Bangor Chapel, is assisting the family during their time of need. The complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
The family would like to thank the Doctors and staff at Gundersen Health System and the Morrow Home in Sparta, for the wonderful care given to Milly. Special thanks go to Pastor Hefti for the faithful and compassionate ministry that he has provided to the family over the years.
Published on February 20, 2020
To send flowers to the family of Mildred Irene Bjorkman, please visit Tribute Store.
Send flowers
in memory of Mildred
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on February 20, 2021.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.