Mike J. Adams
Mike J. Adams

May 31, 2019

ONALASKA -- Mike J. Adams, 71, of Onalaska passed away peacefully Friday, May 31, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. A private family service will be held at a later date. A full obituary can be found and online condolences left at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on June 1, 2019
