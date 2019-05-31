Follow story
Receive email updates when there are contributions to the guestbook.
Text size
Mike J. Adams
May 31, 2019
Mike J. Adams
ONALASKA -- Mike J. Adams, 71, of Onalaska passed away peacefully Friday, May 31, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. A private family service will be held at a later date. A full obituary can be found and online condolences left at www.couleecremation.com.
ONALASKA -- Mike J. Adams, 71, of Onalaska passed away peacefully Friday, May 31, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. A private family service will be held at a later date. A full obituary can be found and online condolences left at www.couleecremation.com.
Published on June 1, 2019
Send flowersSee more
in memory of Mike
in memory of Mike
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
GuestbookPrint Guestbook
Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on June 01, 2020.
Select an emblem
What should I write?
Add photos to your message
0 posts
Be the first to share a memory or condolence.