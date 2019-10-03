Follow story
Micheal S. Squier
October 03, 2019
Micheal S. Squier
Micheal S. Squier passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. He was born in La Crosse, and traveled extensively throughout the U.S. He chose to spend his latter years in Whitefish, Mont. Mike was an avid duck hunter, a Navy veteran, an accomplished baseball card collector and jack of all trades.
He leaves behind three daughters, Heather (Enrique Bassas), Michelle Squier Rave and Stephanie (Gabriel Aguilar) and their families. He was preceded in death by his biological mother, Colleen (Kerr) and his father, James A. Squier Jr.; and sister, Roberta (Onsrud). He was part of a large family, including his stepmother, Joan (Merfeld/Squier/Faas); four brothers, Mark (Katie), James III (Pauline), Thomas (Jessica) and Steven (Renee); and five sisters, Paula (Michael Smith, deceased), Barbara (Peter Graf), Lisa (Mark Weber), Rebecca (Perry Atterholt) and Sandra (Lance Allred). May he Rest In Peace.
Published on November 16, 2019
Obituary published in
Arrangements by
Events
