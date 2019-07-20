Michaeline J. Kay

After a courageous battle with cancer, Michaeline "Myke" Jo Kay, 68, died Saturday, July 20, 2019, in St. Paul, Minn. Myke was born April 12, 1951, in La Crosse, to Donald J. and Lois M. (Miller) Hammes, who predeceased her. She grew up in a loving family with three bothers and one sister. She graduated from Aquinas High School in 1969 and attended Western Wisconsin Technical College and Milwaukee Technical College. Myke worked for many years in the tech business, with Digital Equipment Corporation. Myke also had a passion for gardening, going for walks and listening to great music. Lessor known was her talent as an artist and she particularly specialized in pointillism. She was an avid reader and had a great sense of humor. Myke was also gifted at supporting people and found deep gratification through mentoring many through the years.

Myke is survived by her children, Matthew (Amanda) Kay of Minnesota, Danielle Kay of Minnesota; the joys of her life, her grandchildren, Donovan, Evelyn and Oliver Kay; her good friend and ex-husband, Peter Kay; three siblings, Bill (Sue) Hammes, Jay (Jane) Hammes and Sue Hammes.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 29, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Rosemount, Minn. Friends and family may gather at the church at 10 a.m. for visitation. The family would like to thank the entire staff at Our Lady of Peace Hospice and especially her entire care team!