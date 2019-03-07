Michael "Mikey" David Wieland

It is with deepest sorrow that we announce that Michael "Mikey" David Wieland, 32; our son, brother and family member passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019. Our family chose to acknowledge that our son and brother died from a battle with addiction he could no longer fight. The family shares this in the hopes of promoting a dialogue to help their loved ones in their own private battles.

Mikey's brothers, cousins and friends will remember the epic football games at Hogan field, day long fishing trips at the French Island Spillway and countless street Hockey tournaments usually ending up with celebratory trips to Ranisson's Ice Cream Shop.

Mikey's sport of choice was hockey and started skating at the age of five at Green Island Ice Arena. He had skated for both the Flames and the Predators. We will always remember his love for the game and his toughness and grit on the ice. He also loved hunting, fishing and the outdoors in general.

We know Mikey is now with his grandfather, Thomas Fisher; and great-grandmother, Fern Stark. We know that he is without pain and is now at rest in God's arms.

Mikey, your mother, father, brothers, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends will miss you and your infectious smile.

A celebration of life to be announced at a later date will be held at Creekside Grill and Pub.