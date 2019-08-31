Follow story
Michael T. Tierney
August 31, 2019
Michael C. Tierney
Michael C. Tierney, 43, of La Crosse passed away Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Mary Mother of the Church Parish, 2006 Weston St., La Crosse. Fr. Brian Konopa will officiate and burial will be in St. Mary's Church Cemetery, Hanover, Iowa, at a later date. A visitation will be held a from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at the church, and again from 9 a.m. until time of service Friday.
The Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. For a full obituary or online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published on September 3, 2019
