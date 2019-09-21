Follow story
Michael S. Schanhofer
September 21, 2019
SPARTA -- Michael S. Schanhofer, 64, of Sparta died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at his home. A visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, in Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. S., La Crosse. A committal service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. A complete obituary may be found at www.blaschkeschneider.com.
Published on September 24, 2019
