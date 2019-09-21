Michael S. Schanhofer
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Michael S. Schanhofer

September 21, 2019

Michael S. Schanhofer Michael S. Schanhofer
SPARTA -- Michael S. Schanhofer, 64, of Sparta died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at his home. A visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, in Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. S., La Crosse. A committal service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. A complete obituary may be found at www.blaschkeschneider.com.
To send flowers to the family of Michael S. Schanhofer, please visit Tribute Store.
Published on September 24, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Michael
Send flowers

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on September 24, 2020.

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.