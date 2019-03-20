Michael Sather
Send flowers
View guestbook
Facebook Twitter

Text size

Claim this Obituary

Michael Sather

March 20, 2019

Michael Sather Michael John Sather Jr.
Michael John Sather Jr., 46, of La Crosse died suddenly Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in his home. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 31, at the Coulee Region Cremation Group in the Prairie Room, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of service. To view Michael's full obituary and online condolences please visit www.couleecremation.com.
Published on March 23, 2019
Send flowers
in memory of Michael
$50.00
Send flowers
$85.00
Send flowers
$125.00
Send flowers
See more

Obituary published in

Arrangements by

Events

Guestbook

Print Guestbook

Share your condolences and special memories.
The guestbook expires on March 23, 2020.

Select an emblem

What should I write?
Add photos to your message
Share

0 posts

Be the first to share a memory or condolence.