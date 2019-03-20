Follow story
Michael Sather
March 20, 2019
Michael John Sather Jr.
Michael John Sather Jr., 46, of La Crosse died suddenly Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in his home. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 31, at the Coulee Region Cremation Group in the Prairie Room, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of service. To view Michael's full obituary and online condolences please visit www.couleecremation.com.
