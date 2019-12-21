Michael Pavela
Michael Pavela

December 21, 2019

Michael Pavela Michael "Polish Prince" S. Pavela
Michael "Polish Prince" S. Pavela, 60, of La Crosse died unexpectedly in his home Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Tampa, Fla.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, in the Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. So., La Crosse. The Rev. Larry Hoppe will officiate with burial to be held in Burns Cemetery, Bangor. Family and friends may visit from 10 a.m. Tuesday until the time of services at the funeral home.
Online condolences and a complete obituary may be made at www.blaschkeschneider.com.
Published on December 27, 2019
