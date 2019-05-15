Michael R. Page

MINDORO -- Michael R. Page, 61, of Mindoro passed away suddenly Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

Mike was born April 15, 1958, in La Crosse, to Ronald and Judith (Peterson) Page, and was a 1976 graduate of Logan High School. He married Danielle "Dani" Bartheld June 18, 1988.

Mike was always involved in construction, in his early years as a laborer, then doing concrete and terrazzo work. He joined the Operating Engineers Local 139 and has been a member for 30 years. He retired in August of 2016, after working many years as a crane operator with Modern Crane Service of Onalaska. Mike also enjoyed meeting people through his work as an Amsoil dealer and his small business, Topline Products, LLC.

Mike enjoyed spending time outdoors on his land in Mindoro, plus fishing and camping with his wife, Dani and dog, Toby-George. Some of their favorite times were spent at Elkhart Lake's Road America, a place they have gone for many years. Mike also enjoyed watching snowmobile racing and spent many great times going to races all over the area. He especially enjoyed all the years watching races at Eagle River, Wis., with lifelong friends. Past motorcycle trips with good friends were also one of his fondest memories.

Mike is survived by his wife, Dani; stepson, Matt Geary; mother, Judy Page; brother, Craig Page and his children, Desiree, Anthony, and Martin; mother-in-law, Donna Bartheld; brother-in-law, Craig (Lisa) Bartheld and their sons, Elliott, Griffen, Bennett and Harrison; and his special little buddy, Toby-George.

Mike was preceded in death by his father, Ron; grandparents, William and Helen Page and Ambrose and Adeline Peterson; his father-in-law, Jerry Bartheld; and his mother's long time friend, Bill Hart.

A celebration of Mike's life will be held from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday, May 19, in The Gathering Place at Coulee Region Cremation Group, 133 Mason St., Onalaska.

Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.