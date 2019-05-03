Phillip Charles Neuverth

Phillip Charles Neuverth was called home to heaven Friday, May 3, 2019, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his family.

Phil was born March 21, 1960, to Charles "Bud" Neuverth and Donna (Sheridan) Neuverth-Rusche. Phil graduated from Central High School and Western Technical College, with a degree in welding. After he received his degree, he began to work for Trane Company, where he proudly worked for 40 years. During his tenure, Phil achieved three journeymen's degrees in maintenance, machinery mechanics and electrical repairs and wiring. Phil married his high school sweetheart, Ranee, Oct. 9, 1982. They have been married for 37 years. Together, they had two children, Nicole Lillian Neuverth and Matthew Donald Charles Neuverth. Phil loved spending time with his family no matter what that was and was known to those who knew him as a loving husband and father. His many passions included collecting pre-prohibition La Crosse brewery memorabilia and being involved in the Old-Style Chapter of Global Beer Collectors and the West Salem Rod and Gun Club.

Phil is survived by his wife, Ranee (Secord) Neuverth; daughter, Nicole Neuverth; son, Matthew Neuverth; and his dog, Buddy. He is preceded in death by his mother, Donna; father, Charles; stepfather, Thomas Rusche; father-in-law, Donald Secord; and mother-in-law, Elizabeth "Betty" Secord; in addition to beloved grandparents, aunts and uncles.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at Saint John's Lutheran Church, W3565 County Road M, Barre Mills, with visitation from 9 a.m. to the time of service. Pastor Andy Schultz will be officiating.