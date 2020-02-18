Michael Mitley Jr.

Michael Mitley Jr., 86, of La Crosse died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in his home. He was born in La Crosse, Aug. 28, 1933, to Michael and Lulabelle Mitley. He married the love of his life, Donna Jones, Jan. 16, 1954. Michael and Donna were a beautiful example of a true love story.

Michael worked at Trane Company for 38 years and was also an Army veteran of the Korean War. He enjoyed feeding and watching the birds and squirrels from his kitchen window. Solitaire was his game of choice and if you lived in his neighborhood, you may have seen him enjoying a can of La Crosse Light over a glass of ice.

Michael is survived by his wife, Donna Mitley; their three daughters, Terry (Bruce Stussy) Sheetz, Tracey (Carl) Johnson and Holly (David) Stigen; along with their two sons, Michael (MJ) Mitley and Mark Mitley. Michael is also survived by one sister, Donna Mae (Jerry) Kreibich; and sister-in-law, Betty Mitley. He was blessed with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; along with extended family members.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Robert Cantrell, Lawrence Mitley, Donny Mitley, Willard Mitley; sister, Rose Strelow; son-in-law, John Sheetz; and his beloved dogs, Kitty and Tara.

To know Michael, was to know that he was a man of few words. Respecting Michael's wishes, there will be a private family burial held in Woodlawn Cemetery, at a later date.

