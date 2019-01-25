Follow story
Michael R. Miller
January 31, 1957 - January 25, 2019
Michael R. Miller
Michael R. Miller, 61, formerly of La Crosse, passed away surrounded by family, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, due to complications of pneumonia. Mike was a long time resident of Minneapolis, before moving to St. Paul.
He was born Jan 31, 1957, to Gerald R. Miller and Jean F. (Merfeld). A La Crosse Aquinas and Hamline Law University graduate, Mike led a life of public service working for Hennepin County, developing their volunteer services programs.
Mike is survived by his wife, Kathie Prieve; son, Cody Myers-Miller (Linnea Olson) and their children, Annika, Soren and Finn; daughter, Vienna Prieve-Miller; his parents, Jerry (Sharon) Miller; brothers, Tony (Vicky) Miller; Rick (Kris) Miller, their daughter, Lisa Blank; Steve Miller and his son, Sam; Dan (Eileen) Miller and their daughter, Mary. He is further survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Mike was preceded in death by his mother, Jean F.; infant sister, Sandra Jean; grandparents, John and Ellen Merfeld and Ray and Marie Miller.
A memorial service was held Wednesday, Jan. 30, at O'Halloran & Murphy at 2245 Hamline Ave. N., Roseville, Minn., 55113.
Per the family's wishes, please consider a donation to the National Kidney Foundation or Superior Hiking Trail Association.
Published on February 2, 2019
